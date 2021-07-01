By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike is expecting a busy holiday weekend in 2021.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Rain Showers And Cooler Temperatures On Thursday
They are preparing for more than six million drivers over the next 11 days.READ MORE: New Laws Will Allow College Athletes To Profit Off Their Likeness
That would represent close to pre-pandemic levels for early July roadtrips.
The busiest day is expected to be Friday with an estimated 690,000 cars on the turnpike.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Constable Brian Van Dusen Indicted On Tax And Wire Fraud Charges
The least busy day will likely be Sunday, the Fourth of July, with about 420,000 drivers hitting the turnpike.