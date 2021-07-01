FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire departments in our area are making public pleas for new firefighters.

The Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department is looking to add to its crew.

They are looking for anyone who lives in the township and wants to help the community.

Those in Reserve Township that are interested can email the department, message them on social media, or just stop by the department.