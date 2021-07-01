By: KDKA-TV News Staff
RESERVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Fire departments in our area are making public pleas for new firefighters.
The Reserve Township Volunteer Fire Department is looking to add to its crew.
They are looking for anyone who lives in the township and wants to help the community.
MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Morning Rain Showers And Cooler Temperatures On Thursday
If you’re a resident of Reserve Township or live close and want to help out our community please consider joining our team! We need members DM, email, or stop by for more information. Retweet-like-share! pic.twitter.com/FnCVcGYxTH
— Reserve VFD (@ReserveVFD) June 29, 2021
Those in Reserve Township that are interested can email the department, message them on social media, or just stop by the department.