By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — We are heading into the heart of summer, but at The Mall at Robinson, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

The holiday decorations have already gone up for “Christmas in July.”

The Steubenville Nutcracker Village, which has the world’s largest collection of life-size nutcrackers, have brought their works to the mall. They are even debuting a new statue, called “The Fashionutsa.”

In addition to the “Nutcracker Crawl,” the mall is featuring other Christmas-themed fun.

“We have 10 trees that have been decorated by local charities, and our guests have the opportunity to vote for their favorites and also support the charities at the same time,” Shelley Yugar, mall spokesperson, said.

This is part of the 20th anniversary season for The Mall at Robinson.

It’s also planning family events to help you get in the Christmas spirit if you’re not enjoying this summer heat.

For more information, visit this link.