MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP/KDKA) – A Morgantown resident won the second $1 million prize for West Virginians vaccinated against COVID-19.
Gov. Jim Justice presented Sharon Turner with a ceremonial check on Wednesday.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
Two younger vaccinated residents, Jenna Atwell of Paynesville and Brendon Lee of Falling Waters, were announced earlier Wednesday as winners of college scholarships as part of the latest drawing. The scholarships include tuition, room and board, and books.
Residents from Frankford and Parkersburg also were presented with pickup trucks by the governor.READ MORE: Audubon Society Recommends Removal Of Bird Feeders In Western Pa. As Mysterious Illness Kills Birds In Neighboring States
Residents can still sign up for five other drawings, which will be held on Wednesdays through Aug. 4. The final drawing will include a $1.588 million grand prize and a $588,000 second prize.
The state’s mask mandate ended on June 20, which was the first day of the drawing. The $1 million prize that day went to Karen Foley of Mineral Wells.
Ohio is also holding its own $1 million vaccine lottery. Meanwhile, no statewide vaccine incentives have been announced in Pennsylvania.MORE NEWS: Police Cracking Down On 'Dangerous And Untenable' South Side Crowds
(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)