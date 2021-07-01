OMAHA, Neb. (KDKA/AP) – A Mars Area High School graduate was named the “Most Outstanding Player” of the College World Series.

Pitcher Will Bednar struck out four as he took the mound for Mississippi State in the deciding game against Vanderbilt.

He and Landon Sims combined to one-hit Vanderbilt and Mississippi State cruised to a 9-0 victory in game three, giving the Bulldogs their first-ever College World Series.

After seven innings of giving up no hits, Bednar left the game, and in came Landon Sims, who did give up a hit, breaking up the no-hitter.

“I’ll probably bust his chops tomorrow,” Bednar laughed. “Win a national championship, I don’t really care about that. I’m on cloud nine.”

It was the first one-hitter at the CWS since 2014 and the climax of a Mississippi State run that seemed to get easier for the Bulldogs the longer they were here. The three wins they needed to reach the finals were all decided by one run.

Along with not surrendering a hit in the College World Series, Bednar struck out 15 in his debut against Texas back on June 20, which is the most by a Bulldogs’ pitcher in 25 years.

Bednar and the Bulldogs’ championship is the first team sport national championship for Mississippi State. It was also the baseball team’s 12th College World Series appearance.

(TM and © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)