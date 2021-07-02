FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER (KDKA) – It’s the Fourth of July weekend and the Big Butler Fair is making its return.

The fair opens on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. and the carnival rides will open at 3:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, the first musical act of the fair is a Pittsburgh favorite; The Clarks.

The fair begins on July 2 and runs until July 10.

You can see a full list of events, musical acts, and details on the Big Butler Fair website.