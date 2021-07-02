By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BUTLER (KDKA) – It's the Fourth of July weekend and the Big Butler Fair is making its return.
The fair opens on Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. and the carnival rides will open at 3:00 p.m.
Meanwhile, the first musical act of the fair is a Pittsburgh favorite; The Clarks.
The fair begins on July 2 and runs until July 10.
You can see a full list of events, musical acts, and details on the Big Butler Fair website.