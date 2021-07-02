FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Brother’s Brother Foundation is collecting donations to help those affected by the condo collapse in Surfside, Florida.

The Pittsburgh-based group is partnering with the Greater Miami Jewish Foundation to contribute to an emergency assistance fund.

The money will provide both short and long-term assistance to residents and families.

Donations can be made online at the Brother’s Brother Foundation website or sent by mail.

You can learn more and donate at this link.