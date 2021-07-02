By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 19 are confirmed and 2 are probable cases.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 19 are confirmed and 2 are probable cases.

The newly reported deaths span across multiple months, with one death from December 2020, two deaths in January 2021, one death in April 2021 and one death in June 2021. Two of those deaths were associated with long-term care facilities. Three people had been in the 50-64 age group and two people had been in the 65+ age group.
There have been 7,271 total hospitalizations and 101,919 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.
