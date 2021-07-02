By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police learned that a man had been shot after they witnessed a vehicle driving erratically on the South Side early on Friday morning.
Just before 12:30 a.m. officers were called to S. 10th Street and Bingham Street due to a Shotspotter alert.
There, officers saw a vehicle that was driving erratically and at a high speed. The vehicle led them to a local hospital and there they found a man who had been shot.
The man was in critical condition.
Police then located a crime scene at S. 12th Street and Muriel Street.
Police are investigating.