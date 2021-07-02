YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police say a Youngwood man used his own flesh and blood to steal for him.

Investigators say Alexander Soroka had his son grab packages from neighbors’ porches and run home so he could use or sell the contents.

According to troopers, the 39-year-old Soroka made his 8-year-old child steal delivery packages from neighbors. Soroka’s target area was near the South 10th Street area in Youngwood.

“We were very fortunate that a person that lives in that area noticed a young boy grabbing packages,” state police trooper Stephen Limani said.

Limani said that tip led investigators to Soroka’s home, where they found more than $300 worth of suspected stolen goods.

According to Limani, “We have several hundred dollars that were stolen. We’re positive there’s got to be more people out there who have not reported it.”

Arthur McManus, who had packages stolen, put a doorbell camera in afterward. He said he feels bad for the child but not Soroka.

“That’s really pathetic that you put up your child, an innocent kid who doesn’t know any better, to seal mail,” McManus said.

Soroka is in the Westmoreland County Jail held on a $100 bond. Since he’s only 8 years old, the little boy is not facing any counts, Limani said the child is a victim also.

If you live in the South 10th Street area and had packages come up missing, call the police.