PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh's Fire Investigation Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a fire on the West End Overlook.
They’re working to identify the suspects in a video that shows people getting out of a car and say it’s connected to last weekend’s fire.
The Fire Investigation Unit is seeking the public's assistance to identify the individuals in this video in connection with a June 27 fire at the West End Overlook.
Info? Call (412) 782-7646 ext. 200.
Early last Sunday morning, three teenagers tried to break into a building on the overlook then set fire to the bunting on the railing.
That fire then caused a brush fire on the hillside next to the overlook.