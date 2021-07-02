FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit, Pittsburgh News, West End Overlook

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh’s Fire Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a fire on the West End Overlook.

READ MORE: Duquesne Incline Closed For Inspections On Friday

They’re working to identify the suspects in a video that shows people getting out of a car and say it’s connected to last weekend’s fire.

Early last Sunday morning, three teenagers tried to break into a building on the overlook then set fire to the bunting on the railing.

MORE NEWS: Police Cracking Down On 'Dangerous And Untenable' South Side Crowds

That fire then caused a brush fire on the hillside next to the overlook.