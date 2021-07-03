By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) — Progressive activists were rallying for voting rights in Wexford on Friday.
The group Progress PA led this demonstration.
They want the US Senate to once again consider a voting rights bill passed by the House, after Senate Republicans filibustered it.
Democrats are expecting an uphill battle after the US Supreme Court ruled in favor of voting restrictions in Arizona.