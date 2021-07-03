By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONESSEN (KDKA) – Several fire departments responded to a heavy fire at a home in Monessen on Saturday afternoon.
The fire occurred at a home in the 400 block of Parkway Avenue.
Three firefighters were injured while responding to the fire.
One firefighter fell through the second-story floor and onto the first floor, they were taken to the hospital via medical helicopter.
Meanwhile, two other firefighters were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
We are working to learn if anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.
