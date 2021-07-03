By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Route 422 is partly shut down in East Franklin Township after a vehicle crash Saturday.READ MORE: Cleveland-Area Catholic Priest Intends To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Charges
This affects traffic going eastbound and westbound around Glade Run Road.READ MORE: Three Firefighters Hospitalized After Responding To Heavy House Fire In Monessen
State Police indicated the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Motorists are asked to stay away from the area as state police investigate and crews clear the scene.MORE NEWS: Pension Contribution Rates Increase For Around 94K Public School Employees In Pennsylvania
A detour will be on Butler Road.