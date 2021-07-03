FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
Pennsylvania State Police are asking people to steer clear of the area.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Route 422 is partly shut down in East Franklin Township after a vehicle crash Saturday.

This affects traffic going eastbound and westbound around Glade Run Road.

State Police indicated the crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists are asked to stay away from the area as state police investigate and crews clear the scene.

A detour will be on Butler Road.