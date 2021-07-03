By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A new state law will change how "sell by" and "best by" dates are handled for milk.
Right now, Pennsylvania requires milk to be labeled for sale within 17 days of when it pasteurized.
The new law will let milk processors apply for approval from the Agriculture Department to label their milk as still good beyond the 17 day window.
Processors will have to pass multiple testing requirements before they receive approval.
Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 434 into law as Act No. 62 of 2021 on June 30, 2021.
The law goes into effect in less than 30 days.