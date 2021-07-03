FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Governor Wolf signed the bill into law this week.
Filed Under:Harrisburg, Local News, Milk, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Legislature, Pennsylvania News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — A new state law will change how “sell by” and “best by” dates are handled for milk.

READ MORE: Pension Contribution Rates Increase For Around 94K Public School Employees In Pennsylvania

Right now, Pennsylvania requires milk to be labeled for sale within 17 days of when it pasteurized.

The new law will let milk processors apply for approval from the Agriculture Department to label their milk as still good beyond the 17 day window.

READ MORE: Woman Left Injured After Shooting In New Brighton

Processors will have to pass multiple testing requirements before they receive approval.

Governor Tom Wolf signed Senate Bill 434 into law as Act No. 62 of 2021 on June 30, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Activists Rally For Voting Rights In Wexford

The law goes into effect in less than 30 days.