By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday that outfielder Ka’ai Tom has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain.

Pitcher Kyle Keller has also been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Keller has made three appearances with the Pirates this season, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up 3 earned runs.

The Pirates also announced a trade, acquiring first baseman John Nogowiski from the Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.

Nogowiski had been designated for assignment on June 28 and this season he has gone 1-for-17 as a pinch hitter and went hitless in one at bat while playing first base for the Cardinals.

To make room on the roster for Nogowiski, pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has been designated for assignment.