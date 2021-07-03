By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates announced on Saturday that outfielder Ka’ai Tom has been placed on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain.READ MORE: Cleveland-Area Catholic Priest Intends To Plead Guilty To Child Sex Charges
Pitcher Kyle Keller has also been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. Keller has made three appearances with the Pirates this season, pitching 3.1 innings and giving up 3 earned runs.READ MORE: Three Firefighters Hospitalized After Responding To Heavy House Fire In Monessen
The Pirates also announced a trade, acquiring first baseman John Nogowiski from the Cardinals in exchange for cash considerations.
Nogowiski had been designated for assignment on June 28 and this season he has gone 1-for-17 as a pinch hitter and went hitless in one at bat while playing first base for the Cardinals.MORE NEWS: Part Of State Route 422 Shut Down After Vehicle Crash
To make room on the roster for Nogowiski, pitcher Geoff Hartlieb has been designated for assignment.