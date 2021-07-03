By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Detectives are investigating a hit and run in Pittsburgh's Troy Hill neighborhood.
Police say they found a man that was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Hoff and Lowrie Streets.
This happened around 12:45 p.m. Friday.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but there is no word on his condition this morning.
No vehicle description has been given.