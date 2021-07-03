By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation into a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood is underway.
According to police, officers received a Shotspotter notification for multiple shots fired in the 2400 block of Bracey Drive around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot multiple times and began performing CPR on him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Police say no arrests have been made, nor have any suspect descriptions been released and that their investigation is ongoing.
