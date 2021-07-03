FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A discouraging new study from UPMC indicates that the existing COVID-19 vaccinations do not adequately help form antibodies for some who have compromised immune systems.

The antibody testing showed lower levels of antibodies in the blood of vaccinated immunocompromised patients.

According to UPMC, lung patients, in particular, had a poor response to vaccination, with only 22% producing antibodies.

The hope is that the results will help direct alternative COVID-19 treatments for the immunocompromised.