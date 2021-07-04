By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pirate is heading to the Midsummer Classic.
Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds will join Adam Frazier at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Colorado at Coors Field as a reserve.
This will be Reynolds’ first all-star appearance and it will give the Pirates multiple representatives at the all-star game for the eighth time in the last ten years.
Reynolds currently ranks fifth among NL hitters with a .310 batting average, third in on-base percentage at .396, and tied for fifth in hits with 89.
He also ranks among the best defenders in the MLB, ranking seventh with four outs above average.