By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another Pirate is heading to the Midsummer Classic.

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds will join Adam Frazier at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Colorado at Coors Field as a reserve.

This will be Reynolds’ first all-star appearance and it will give the Pirates multiple representatives at the all-star game for the eighth time in the last ten years.

Reynolds currently ranks fifth among NL hitters with a .310 batting average, third in on-base percentage at .396, and tied for fifth in hits with 89.

He also ranks among the best defenders in the MLB, ranking seventh with four outs above average.