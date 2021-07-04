By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN (KDKA) — A firefighter captain who fell through the second floor of a house that was on fire in Monessen is expected to be okay.

Multiple fire crews responded to a massive fire in Monessen on Saturday.

The flames not only scorched the house, making it a total loss, but also injured three different firefighters.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, but a woman outside the residence was screaming that her children were trapped inside.

While Captain Matt Prentice with the Charleroi Fire Department was searching the house for the supposed children, a floor joint broke, sending him careening to the first floor.

He then had to be lifeflighted from the scene to UPMC Mercy, with the fire department saying he sustained “serious traumatic injuries.”

On Sunday, the Charleroi Fire Department said that Prentice is recovering and his life is no longer in immediate danger.

“Please keep he, his wife Megan, and his two young boys in your thoughts and prayers as he begins his road of healing and recovery,” the department wrote. “We all love ya Matt and will have your spot in the officer’s seat waiting for your return!”

Two other firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion and were also sent to the hospital.