HARRISON, Ohio (AP) — A woman died after her kayak overturned in an Ohio river over the weekend, authorities said.
The Hamilton County sheriff's office said deputies responded at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an overturned kayak in the Whitewater River in Harrison Township.
Fire department personnel sent a boat down the river and fellow paddlers performed CPR on the victim until emergency responders arrived.
The sheriff’s office said 60-year-old Bobbie Egan received aid from emergency responders as well as bystanders but could not be resuscitated.
Local fire departments and crew from Bright, Indiana responded, officials said.
