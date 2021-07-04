FOURTH OF JULY:KDKA's 2021 Guide to fireworks displays, festivals, picnics, parades and more!
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

TARENTUM (KDKA) — Motorists can expect more traffic delays on the Tarentum Bridge this week.

There will be single-lane restrictions in both directions beginning Tuesday through late September.

Crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Repairs will be made to lights, signs and concrete, among other changes.

The construction project is expected to wrap up in the fall.