By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TARENTUM (KDKA) — Motorists can expect more traffic delays on the Tarentum Bridge this week.
There will be single-lane restrictions in both directions beginning Tuesday through late September.
Crews will be working weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Repairs will be made to lights, signs and concrete, among other changes.
The construction project is expected to wrap up in the fall.