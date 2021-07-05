By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A SWAT team surrounded a home on Middle Street on Pittsburgh’s North Side early Monday morning.
Neighbors called 911 to report a man who was throwing things from a 3rd story window.
Officers at the scene tried to get the man to come out of the home, but he refused, leading SWAT officers to be called.
“There were SWAT negotiators on scene trying to make contact with him,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Spokesperson Cara Cruz said.
“They did eventually get him on the phone and then SWAT made entry into the residence and he was taken into custody without incident,” Cruz said.
KDKA was told that police also used a spray to try and get the man out of the home.
The man was evaluated by medics before taken to the hospital.