By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CLAYSVILLE (KDKA) — If you’re looking for an interesting angle surrounding the 4th of July, look no further than Washington County.

In East Finley Park in Claysville, you will find a one-of-a-kind American flag.

The flag in the park is 99 feet wide and 52 feet tall, painted on the grass in the park.

It took two weeks to plan, 8 hours to lay out more than 100 ground spikes and 3,000 feet of string.

It took 30 gallons of paint and 10 hours of work.

Emily Garrett is a board member of East Finley Park. She says she was in the charge of the math to make the whole thing accurate to scale.

“It was just kind of a way to go big after COVID and missing the 4th of July last year,” Garrett said.

The flag was part of the Claysville celebration that included live music, face painting, lots of food, and fireworks.