By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – If you’ve been having trouble filing your unemployment claim, there’s a reason for it.

The Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Department says the system experienced technical issues which prevented people from filing Monday.

As of 3 p.m., the system was back up and running.

The state says claimants shouldn’t see a delay in payments because of this.

It comes after the state replaced its decades-old unemployment benefits computer system. The state has chalked up technical issues to growing pains.