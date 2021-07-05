By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – If you’ve been having trouble filing your unemployment claim, there’s a reason for it.

The Pennsylvania Labor and Industry Department says the system experienced technical issues which prevented people from filing Monday.

The Unemployment Compensation (UC) system is now available for all claimants. Claimants should not see any delay in payments. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience! pic.twitter.com/qv0adazVMy

— PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) July 5, 2021

As of 3 p.m., the system was back up and running.

The state says claimants shouldn’t see a delay in payments because of this.

It comes after the state replaced its decades-old unemployment benefits computer system. The state has chalked up technical issues to growing pains.