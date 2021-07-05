By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Fireworks Task Force was kept busy the night of Independence Day.

In total, over 150 fireworks-related complaints were issued by residents.

Along with those complaints, the task force had to respond to multiple overnight fires related to fireworks activity.

Many of the fires were caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

One of the fires ignited in a trash can on Mt. Pleasant Road. In another case, a dumpster fire on Bracey Drive had to be put out by firefighters.

A third fire involved a sparkler thrown into a box against a house catching alight, but fire crews were able to contain the flames before they reached the house.

But not all firework-related fires were caused by disposal issues.

Fireworks set off at a large party sparked a fire at a basketball court in Lewis Park.

In a separate incident, a vehicle caught on fire after firework embers landed on it, but neighbors were able to put it out.

The task force said they had serious problems in Hazelwood and issued warnings after getting over 30 complaint calls from the area.