Menu
Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Travel
Real Estate Reports
CBS Entertainment
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
News
All News
Pittsburgh News
Local News
Consumer News
Politics
Business
HealthWatch
Entertainment
Photo Galleries
Latest Headlines
Marquis Jaylen Brown Foundation Marks One Year Since Dannielle Brown's Hunger Strike
Sunday marked the one year anniversary of when Dannielle Brown started her hunger strike to call for answers into her son's death.
Pittsburgh Weather: Summer Swelter Returns
The heat is set to return today with highs nearing the 90 degree mark for most places across Western Pennsylvania.
More News
News
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Local Radar and Maps
School Closings/Delays
KDKA Weather App
Submit Weather Photos
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Pittsburgh Weather: Summer Swelter Returns
The heat is set to return today with highs nearing the 90 degree mark for most places across Western Pennsylvania.
Pittsburgh Weather: 4th of July Forecast
The heat returns Sunday and so does the chance for isolated pop-up rain showers.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Steelers
Penguins
Pirates
Pitt
Riverhounds
HS
ODDS
Golf
Latest Headlines
Pirates Outfielder Bryan Reynolds Named To 2021 NL All-Star Team
The MLB announced that Bryan Reynolds will represent the Pirates as a reserve at the 2021 MLB All-Star Game.
Naval Officer Returns Home, Surprises Family At Pirates Game On Fourth Of July
Chief Petty Officer George Hagedorn III of the U.S. Navy surprised his family at Sunday's Pirates game.
More Sports
#1 Cochran Sports Showdown Videos
Sports Video
Video
Pittsburgh Today Live Video
News Videos
Sports Videos
Weather Videos
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'I'm Really Impressed With Helio Castroneves': Brad Daugherty Weighs In On SRX Racing Series Season Ahead Of Saturday's Trip To Lucas Oil Raceway
The CBS analyst says he's been struck by the performance of IndyCar drivers, Castroneves in particular, thus far in the Camping World SRX series as the drivers head to Indy for Week 4's race at Lucas Oil Raceway.
World's Strongest Man Competition Airing on CBS Starting Saturday July 3
See 25 of the world's strongest athletes take on a gauntlet of tests to prove which of them earns the title of World's Strongest Man.
Big Brother Season 23: Meet The New Houseguests
Meet the Houseguests for season 23 of 'Big Brother.'
Rocket Mortgage Classic Preview: 'Should Be A Shootout,' Says CBS Sports' Colt Knost
Bryson DeChambeau looks to defend his Rocket Mortgage Classic title at Detroit Country Club.
Steelo Brim On MTV's 'Ridiculousness': 'People Will Never Stop Doing Stupid Things & Filming It'
The TV personality shares why "Ridiculousness" has been such a huge hit on MTV since it first aired in 2011.
Meet The Cast Of Love Island; Season 3 Premieres On July 7
A new season of Love Island premieres on CBS July 7 and the show released its cast for season 3 on Tuesday.
Contests & More
Station Info
KDKA TV / News Team
Advertise
Contact Us
Links & Numbers
Contests & Promotions
Real Estate
10 Tips For Growing Great Houseplants
Pittsburgh Ranked Most Affordable For Renters In Nation
Zillow ranked Pittsburgh number on its 2018 list of the top 10 most affordable markets for renters.
Travel
Tarentum Bridge Reopens To Traffic In Both Directions
The Tarentum Bridge is now opened to traffic in both directions.
European Union Preparing Plan That Will Allow Vaccinated Americans To Travel Once Again
A plan is in the works to allow vaccinated Americans to resume travel to the European Union.
More
CBS+
CBSN Pittsburgh
Watch Now
PTL Links: July 5, 2021
July 5, 2021 at 7:53 am
Filed Under:
Pittsburgh Today Live
,
PTL
,
PTL Links
Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:
Patriotic Porches
Luna Selene
Luna Selene on Instagram
Kennywood
Valley Dairy
Lucky Paws Resort
Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram