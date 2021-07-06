By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who was on parole for a child rape sentence when he robbed the same bank in Erie twice will spend more than 12 years behind bars.
Police say 32-year-old Ronald Eugene Lomax Jr. was sentenced to 155 months in prison and 3 years supervised release.
Lomax is accused of robbing the Northwest Bank on Liberty Street in Erie twice just weeks apart in 2018. Prosecutors say he was serving parole for a child rape conviction when the robberies happened.
He made off with more than $11,000, which the judge also ordered him to pay back.