EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a New York City man died after a skydiving accident in eastern Pennsylvania.

State police in Monroe County say troopers and an emergency medical crew from Bushkill were called to the Sky’s the Limit Skydiving Center about 2:30 p.m. Monday and found the man unresponsive on the ground in the landing area.

The Lehigh County coroner’s office said 35-year-old Frank Kancso of Staten Island, New York, was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. An autopsy is planned Wednesday to determine the cause and manner of death.

State police, the county coroner and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, and the prosecutor’s office had been notified, police said. Police said Kancso was reportedly an experienced skydiver who had completed thousands of prior jumps.

The death is the second such accident in recent months in eastern Pennsylvania. In April, 74-year-old Edward Harney of Paramus, New Jersey, died when his parachute opened but somehow separated from him during a jump from 14,000 feet with three other skydivers, authorities said.

