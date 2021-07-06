By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from Adelphoi Village in Westmoreland County.
Police say Kendra Yates was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:25 p.m.
Please help us with the below runaway, thank you! pic.twitter.com/0IbNbrRiLw
— Troopers Steve Limani & Cliff Greenfield (@PSPTroopAPIO) July 6, 2021
According to police, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sandals.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call state police at 724-697-5780.