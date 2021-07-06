CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from Adelphoi Village in Westmoreland County.

Police say Kendra Yates was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:25 p.m.

According to police, she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black sandals.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call state police at 724-697-5780.