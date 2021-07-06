MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after a disturbing video captured the moment a driver appears to break up a brawl by driving into the group of people fighting.

Police believe six people were fighting in the parking lot of The Shoppes at Chartiers Crossing when a driver crashed their SUV into three of the people, sending one person soaring.

Police shared the video with KDKA, sent from a concerned member of the public, hoping viewers can help investigators gain a better understanding of what exactly happened.

The video shows two men fighting. While one is being choked, another wearing a red shirt walks over and throws a couple of punches at the man in the chokehold. The man in the red shirt then gets hit by the driver and dragged five parking spaces.

McKees Rock Police Chief Richard Deliman said, “There are a million things that go through my mind when I see that video of what could have gone wrong. It wasn’t a wise thing to do.”

Police are not able to reveal too much without compromising their investigation, but they were able to confirm this happened around 7 p.m. on July 3.

Officers did respond to the scene after somebody called 911, and multiple people needed transporting to the hospital for minor injuries sustained during the brawl.

There are leads in this case, but because the videos police collected do not show the entire incident from start to finish, investigators are hitting a roadblock determining how the brawl began, whose responsible and why the person crashed into the group of people.

If you know what happened or have any more evidence, you can contribute call the McKees Rocks police at 412-331-2302.