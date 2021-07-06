By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh-Mon Valley Black Women Roundtable is holding a series of workshops next week.
The in-person press conference will have workshops to help prolong the lives of Black women in the Pittsburgh-Mon Valley area.
It'll be held July 6 starting at 10 a.m. at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church in Homewood.
You can register here.