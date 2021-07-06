By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We all know that you can rent out your house our condo through services like Airbnb. But now, there’s a different company taking things to the next level.
Swimply allows homeowners to rent their swimming pools out to strangers.
Just like Airbnb, pool owners can post pictures and the amenities of their backyard oasis and then set a price.
The average price is around $45 per hour.
Some hosts are making as much as $5,000 per month.
There are several pools listed on Swimply’s website right here in our area.
