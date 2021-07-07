By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PHOENIX (KDKA) – The NBA Finals is a matchup between two franchises that haven’t seen the NBA Finals in quite some time but like so many things, there’s also a Pittsburgh connection.

On Tuesday night when the Phoenix Suns took game one from the Milwaukee Bucks 118-105, Cameron Johnson became just the second Pitt graduate and first WPIAL player to suit up in the NBA Finals.

The Phoenix Suns forward is a Moon Township native and a graduate of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart.

He also played three seasons at Pitt, eventually taking advantage of the graduate transfer program after he graduated from Pitt, and finished his NCAA career at the University of North Carolina.

Johnson joins Charles Smith, who played in the NBA Finals in 1994 for the New York Knicks.

Smith played for Pitt in the 1980s and was named the Big East Player of the Year in 1988.

In the Suns’ game one victory, Johnson played 21 minutes and recorded three rebounds, two assists, and 10 points.