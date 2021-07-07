CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Rania's Recipes are featured on PTL every Wednesday!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is serving up some fresh summertime recipes this July for you and the family to enjoy! Today, she’s making a Fresh Vegetable and Herb Pasta Salad.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound package penne pasta, cooked and cooled
  • 1-pint cherry tomatoes, halved
  • ½ medium red onion, halved and very thinly sliced
  • 1-pound fresh English peas, cooked according to package
  • 1 head broccoli, cut into florets, steamed for just a minute until it turns bright green
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh mint or more to taste
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh dill, or more to taste

Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • Sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, gently toss the pasta, tomatoes, onion, peas, Broccoli, mint and dill.

In a small bow, whisk the dressing ingredients together, pour over the salad and toss again. Serve immediately, or store, covered, in the refrigerator until ready to serve as a side dish.