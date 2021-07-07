CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 21 new Coronavirus cases and no additional deaths in the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 15 are confirmed and six are probable cases.

There have been 7,274 total hospitalizations and 101,980 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.

The county-wide death toll stands at 1,983.

