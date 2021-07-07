By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police say a drunk man attacked an officer who was trying to arrest him downtown during Fourth of July celebrations.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued, Rain Chances Increase As Week Progresses
According to court paperwork, medics responded to the intersection of Fort Duquesne and Stanwix for reports of an intoxicated man. Police say when Fred Macallister then punched a medic, officers were called to the scene.
Police were able to catch up with Macallister, who they say was standing in the middle of Forbes Avenue at Market Street and blocking traffic.READ MORE: Judge Asked To Dismiss Lawsuit Over West Virginia Transgender Athlete Ban
During his arrest, Macallister is accused of “violently” kicking a detective and threatening police. He allegedly said, “I’m gonna see you when I’m out of cuffs, you don’t think I won’t remember your face.”
Police say Macallister created a “hazardous scene” that a large number of pedestrians downtown for Fourth of July festivities had to go around.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Ranks 26th Best State For Retirement
He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.