By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is new data on ethnic intimidation incidents in the City of Pittsburgh, provided by Pittsburgh Police.

The data covers a six month range from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021.

Police say a majority of the 11 total incidents, 73%, were centered around race and ethnicity.

In response to the reported incidents, police made 5 arrests.

“Of those 11 incidents, seven were racial slurs made toward Black individuals, one was directed toward a White individual, two related incidents were cases of vandalism toward individuals targeting their Jewish faith, and one referenced the victim’s sexual orientation,” police wrote in the report.

Seven of the incidents involved threats of violence, harassment or vandalism, and four involved actual violence.

All zones in the city, except for Zone 3, reported an incident.

Police has data surrounding ethnic intimidation incidents dating back to 2010. Yearly totals of these incidents have consistently hovered around 20 incidents, but 8 total incidents were reported in 2020.

More information on the dataset can be found here.