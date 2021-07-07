By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Frome one good neighbor to a new one – Mister Rogers' former home in Squirrel Hill has a brand new owner.
According to a report from the Trib, a family recently bought the home on Northumberland Street.
It's the home where Fred Rogers and his wife Joanne lived until the early 1960s.
The realty company said representing the family said they moved there because the home had everything they wanted, including more room and a location closer to work and school.