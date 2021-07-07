CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A delicious tradition is coming back to Pittsburgh’s street.

Picklesburgh will officially be held in downtown Pittsburgh on the weekend of August 20.

There will be food, drinks, music, contests, and, of course, the Heinz pickle balloon.

The Allegheny County Council approved of the festival returning Tuesday night.

Organizers say vendor applications are now open.