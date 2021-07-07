By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A delicious tradition is coming back to Pittsburgh's street.
Picklesburgh will officially be held in downtown Pittsburgh on the weekend of August 20.
This is kind of a big dill: #Picklesburgh returns this summer! 🎉🥒
Join us August 20, 21, and 22 in Downtown Pittsburgh for the flying 35' Heinz pickle balloon, dill-ectable foods and drinks, live music, the popular Pickle Juice Drinking Contest, and more. pic.twitter.com/aUVq02mLOC
— Downtown Pittsburgh (@DowntownPitt) July 7, 2021
There will be food, drinks, music, contests, and, of course, the Heinz pickle balloon.
The Allegheny County Council approved of the festival returning Tuesday night.
Organizers say vendor applications are now open.