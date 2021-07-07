PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Big changes come to the forecast in part due to rain chances going up over the next week.

Over the next week now the lowest rain chance on any given day is on Saturday with an isolated 30 percent chance for rain.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

While rain chances will keep high temperatures down for the next few days, humidity levels will still remain in the moderate to high range.

This means morning lows will still be relatively high over the next seven days.

Today’s setup has a powerful ridge of high pressure breaking down. Western Pennsylvania is on the northern edge of the breakdown, and as the ridge breaks down our rain chances will be going up.

Instability won’t get high enough for us to have much of a severe weather chance for today or really most days over this west spell.

Today’s rain should begin to develop just before noon, with rain chances sticking around through the afternoon and into the evening hours.

While lower, there will still be a rain chance overnight tonight with rain possible at any time on Thursday with rain totals likely hitting a half-inch.

More scattered rain is expected on Friday too.

We get a little bit of a break from the rain on Saturday, but the break won’t last long.

Now the best chance for rain over the next week will occur on Sunday with big rain totals and the potential for flash flooding occurring on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.