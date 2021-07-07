By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A transformer fire knocked out power to thousands of people in Swissvale overnight.
The fire happened just after 11:30 p.m. near Westmoreland and Columbia Avenues.
At one point, more than 4,000 Duquesne Light customers were left in the dark.
Most recently, more than 2,000 are still without power.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.
