MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver was taken to the hospital after her vehicle went over a hillside in Mt. Lebanon.
The crash happened Wednesday along Lindendale Drive.
#BREAKING: Fire and EMS tell me the driver went over this Mt. Lebanon hill side, plunging down 80 feet.
They ripped the roof off to get her out & she’s on her way to the hospital.
The driver plunged 80 feet down the hill after going off the road. The car came to rest in a pile of branches and trees.
First responders ripped the car’s roof off to free the driver. A towing company pulled the car back up the hillside.
Officials are not sure why the woman lost control of her vehicle.
“We’re unsure how it happened at this time,” said Medical Rescue Team South Authority Cheif Joshua Worth. “The driver did sustain mild to moderate injuries. And she was transported to a local trauma center for evaluation.”