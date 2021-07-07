CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Officials are not sure why the woman lost control of her vehicle.By Meghan Schiller
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver was taken to the hospital after her vehicle went over a hillside in Mt. Lebanon.

The crash happened Wednesday along Lindendale Drive.

The driver plunged 80 feet down the hill after going off the road. The car came to rest in a pile of branches and trees.

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

First responders ripped the car’s roof off to free the driver. A towing company pulled the car back up the hillside.

“We’re unsure how it happened at this time,” said Medical Rescue Team South Authority Cheif Joshua Worth. “The driver did sustain mild to moderate injuries. And she was transported to a local trauma center for evaluation.”

