MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) — A driver was taken to the hospital after her vehicle went over a hillside in Mt. Lebanon.

The crash happened Wednesday along Lindendale Drive.

#BREAKING: Fire and EMS tell me the driver went over this Mt. Lebanon hill side, plunging down 80 feet.

They ripped the roof off to get her out & she’s on her way to the hospital.

I’m live at 4 with the latest from first responders on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/RpSA8xOGKO

— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) July 7, 2021