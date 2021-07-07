By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Community Empowerment Association is launching a health and wellness summit.
The Homewood Community Health and Wellness Summit will be held Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Kelly Street. The event aims to address systemic health disparities that impact Black children and families.
There will be health screenings, panel discussions, children activities, yoga, line dancing, vendors, food trucks, music and more.
