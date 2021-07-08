HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro took to the airwaves slamming State Senator Doug Mastriano, a staunch supporter of the former president, who wants to open an election audit plan.

Shapiro said counties should refuse to be a part of “a partisan fishing expedition.”

The Franklin County senator says he has issued letters to counties requesting information on the 2020 general and 2021 primary elections.

Mastriano would not name the counties but reportedly York, Philadelphia, and Tioga County were among the counties to get a letter from the senator.

Our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette report Allegheny County has not gotten a letter.

These letters ask counties to comply with an audit by the end of the month.

The senator who chairs the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee could subpoena holdout counties. Those could be democratic strongholds like Allegheny.

Shapiro spoke overnight and calls this audit nonsense.

“This is a sham, what he’s trying to do,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “Importantly, let’s speak some truth – there’s already been two legal audits done in counties all across Pennsylvania. We know the truth. The truth is, Joe Biden won the election here in Pennsylvania by just over 80,000 votes.”

No county election board has raised any concerns of widespread fraud.

The Department of State issued this response to any audit: