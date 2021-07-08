CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER COUNTY (KDKA) – On Wednesday, Butler County County Commissioners have formally ended the public health emergency declaration.

According to Butler Radio, the vote to end the declaration among the commissioners was unanimous.

The commissioners made the decision to end the declaration because the vaccination site at the county mall is closed and they no longer require the state’s emergency funding.

The public health emergency declaration was first enacted at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.