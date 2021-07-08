By: KDKA-TV News Staff
FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to find the driver in a "major" hit-and-run crash in Forward Township.
Police say it happened on Route 51 South just before 51 Estates.
One person was taken to the hospital, but there was no word on their condition.
Now police are asking people for help finding the driver accused of fleeing the scene. Police say they're looking for a white Jeep with slight damage to the front corner of the driver's side.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-384-2134.