By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – The Town Of McCandless Police Department us asking for help in locating a missing 40-year-old man, Michal Homison.

According to police, Homison is described as a white man, standing 5’11”, with a thin build.

He was last seen on July 6, in the area of the Home 2 Suits on Duncan Avenue.

When he last contacted his family, he said he was planning to walk to New York.

Homison does not have his cell phone or vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the McCandless Police through 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details