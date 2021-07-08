By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Microsoft is urging Windows users to immediately install an update after security researchers found a serious vulnerability in the operating system.
Researchers accidentally published a guide on how to exploit the operating system.
According to the company, hackers could use it to install programs, delete data, and create new user accounts with full access to your device.
They do say, however, if you have automatic updates enabled, it's likely your computer has already downloaded the security update.
Patches for operating systems aimed at IT professionals are expected soon.